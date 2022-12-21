Rohini Breaks Silence On Her Issues With Raghuvaran; Says 'We Faced So Many Problems...'

Veteran actor Raghuvaran may have left the world, but he lives in all our memories and these unerasable. His epic performances will be remembered by cinephiles until the end of time. Recently, he was remembered by his friends and family on his birth anniversary. His wife and actor Rohini has opened up about her relationship with Raghuvaran for the first time in an interview.

In the interview, she said, "Firstly, I am his big fan. Personally, we had several issues. I had so many things against him. But all of that is personal. Even after his death, he still lives within us. Whenever I see my son Rishi acting mature, I get reminded of Ragu and miss him. My son makes me think how great it would've been if he had been around."

About the similarities between Raghuvaran and their son, she said, "Apart from the looks, my son's personality is also like Raghu's. If he wants something, he will get it done by becoming extremely adamant. He did not choose acting because my son Rishi is not passionate about it. His passion lies in medicine and I did not want to change that."

Raghuvaran and Rohini tied the knot in 1996 and they welcomed their son two years later. After being married for six years, the couple decided to part ways. However, they remained friends even after their separation and co-parented their son Rishi. Rohini, well known for her roles in movies such as Magalir Mattum, Virumaandi, etc, gained a national fame after appearing in Baahubali: The Beginning directed by SS Rajamouli. Also starring Prabhas, Tamannaah Bhatia, Rana Daggubati, Anushka Shetty, and Ramya Krishnan in the lead roles, she played Prabhas' adopted mother in the epic movie, who is protective of her son.

On the work front, she has a huge lineup of films in her kitty including the likes of Vinodhan, Writer Padmabhushan, Beginning, and Ajayante Randam Moshnam. She was seen in the Telugu movie, Ante Sundarnini starring Nani and Nazriya in the lead roles. She played Nani's mother in the rom-com and was seen as a conservative mother.