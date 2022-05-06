Saani Kaayidham Full movie Leaked Online For Free Download In HD Quality

Keerthy Suresh and Selvaraghavan starrer Saani Kaayidham premiered on Amazon Prime Video on the 6th of May and it is streaming on the platform now. But sadly, Saani Kaayidham full movie has leaked online just hours after its OTT premieres. The pirated copies of the film are going viral on the internet and this eating into the OTT viewership of the film.

Saani Kaayidham is an intense rural drama directed by Arun Matheswaran and it features Keerthy Suresh and Selvaraghavan in the lead roles. The film had its much-awaited OTT premieres on Amazon Prime Video on 5th May and hours later, the pirated copies surfaced on the internet.

Keerthy Suresh plays an intense character in the film and she had undergone a proper de-glam makeover for the same. She shares the screen with Selvaraghavan in this rustic and gore drama that is set in rural Tamil Nadu.

As mentioned, the film is directed by Arun Matheswaran. The film has opened to decent reviews and it is being tipped to be a rural drama with a hard-hitting plot that caters to a section of the audience.

Keerthy Suresh is now awaiting the theatrical release of her upcoming Telugu film Sarkaru Vaari Paata which has Mahesh Babu in the lead role. The film is releasing in theatres on the 12th of May.