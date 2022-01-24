Saani Kaayidham: The Keerthy Suresh-Selvaraghavan Starrer To Release On Amazon Prime Video

Saani Kaayidham, the highly anticipated crime-action drama, is one of the most-awaited upcoming projects of Tamil cinema. The movie, which features National award-winner Keerthy Suresh and renowned filmmaker Selvaraghavan in the lead roles, is directed by Rocky fame Arun Matheswaran. Reportedly, Saani Kaayidham is now gearing up for an OTT release.

According to the latest updates, the Keerthy Suresh-Selvaraghavan starrer is getting a direct OTT release on the popular platform Amazon Prime Video. The sources close to Saani Kaayidham have confirmed that the online streaming rights of the project are bagged by Amazon Prime Video for a whopping price. An official announcement on the same is expected to be made very soon.

If the reports are to be believed, Saani Kaayidham is set in the rural Tamil Nadu of the 1980s and is inspired by real incidents. Some unconfirmed reports suggest that Selvaraghavan and Keerthy Suresh are playing brother and sister in the Arun Matheswaran directorial. The first look feature of the project, which featured both Keerthy and Selvarghavan sitting in police custody with weapons in front of them, had created quite a stir on social media.

As per the latest updates, the post-production works of the Arun Matheswaran directorial are in the final stage. Yuvan Shankar Raja, the renowned musician has composed songs and original score for the highly anticipated project. Yamini Yagnamurthy is the director of photography. Nagooran has handled the editing. Saani Kaayidham, which is bankrolled by the prestigious banner Seven Screen Studios, is expected to be released in April 2022.