Saani Kaayidham Twitter Review: Is The Keerthy Suresh Film A Hit Or A Dud?

Featuring Keerthy Suresh and Selvaraghavan in central roles, Saani Kaayidham premiered on Amazon Prime Video later last night. The film skipped theatrical release and premiered directly on OTT. While the Tamil version started streaming from 10 pm on May 5, the Telugu version - Chinni, and the Malayalam versions started streaming from the stroke of midnight. Here is what Twitter users had to say about Saani Kaayidham after watching it on Amazon Prime Video last night.

Saani Kaayidham is an intense rural drama with a hard-hitting plot so the film is likely to draw a polar response from the viewers. The viewers might either love the film or hate it, that is the thing with the genre - intense and realistic rural drama.

Keerthy Suresh had undergone a noticeable makeover for her role in the Arun Matheswaran directorial and she seems to have enjoyed every bit of it. The actress plays Ponni, a rebel who faced way too much discrimination all through her life. She shares the screen with director-turned-actor Selvaraghavan in the rustic drama.

Saani Kaayidham is one of Amazon Prime Video's premium outings in the south Indian OTT space. The film did manage to rake up some intrigue ahead of its OTT premieres. Now that the early Twitter reviews are out, we need to wait and see how the larger section of the OTT audience react to the film in the next few days.