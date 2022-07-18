Sai Pallavi Gets Engulfed With Love & Appreciation During Her Gargi Promotions; Actress Visits Theatres!

Gargi,
actress
Sai
Pallavi's
latest
film
is
making
the
ringing
the
right
bells
at
the
box
office.
The
movie
said
to
be
based
on
a
few
real-life
incidents,
said
the
film's
director
Gautham
Ramachandran.
Gargi
is
a
hard-hitting
realistic
movie
that
sends
across
a
heavy
message.
The
movie
is
about
a
woman
named
Gargi,
who
hails
from
a
lower
middle-class
background.
Her
life
turns
upside
down
in
a
night
when
her
father
is
arrested
in
connection
to
a
minor's
rape
case.
She
stands
up
to
her
family
and
fights
for
the
right
thing.
Her
struggle
in
the
role
of
Gargi
is
touching
and
relatable.
She
breathes
life
to
the
role
with
her
stunning
portrayal
of
emotions.
The
actress
is
on
a
whirlwind
promoting
the
film.
She
has
been
visiting
theatres
in
Chennai
and
Hyderabad.
The
actress
is
overflowing
with
content
and
joy
following
the
affection
and
appreciation
that
is
pouring
in
for
Gargi.
The
movie
is
made
by
Blacky,
Genie
&
My
Left
Foot
Productions,
and
is
promoted
in
Tamil
Nadu
by
2D
Entertainment
and
in
Kannada
by
Paramvah
Studio.
Rana
Daggubati
presented
the
film
under
his
Suresh
Productions.
Gargi's
music
is
composed
by
Govind
Vasantha,
and
cinematography
is
rendered
jointly
by
Sraiyanti
and
Premkrishna
Akkattu.
Shafique
Mohamed
Ali
edited
the
film.