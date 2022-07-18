Sai Pallavi Gets Engulfed With Love & Appreciation During Her Gargi Promotions; Actress Visits Theatres!

Gargi, actress Sai Pallavi's latest film is making the ringing the right bells at the box office. The movie said to be based on a few real-life incidents, said the film's director Gautham Ramachandran. Gargi is a hard-hitting realistic movie that sends across a heavy message.

The movie is about a woman named Gargi, who hails from a lower middle-class background. Her life turns upside down in a night when her father is arrested in connection to a minor's rape case. She stands up to her family and fights for the right thing. Her struggle in the role of Gargi is touching and relatable. She breathes life to the role with her stunning portrayal of emotions.

The actress is on a whirlwind promoting the film. She has been visiting theatres in Chennai and Hyderabad. The actress is overflowing with content and joy following the affection and appreciation that is pouring in for Gargi.

The movie is made by Blacky, Genie & My Left Foot Productions, and is promoted in Tamil Nadu by 2D Entertainment and in Kannada by Paramvah Studio. Rana Daggubati presented the film under his Suresh Productions. Gargi's music is composed by Govind Vasantha, and cinematography is rendered jointly by Sraiyanti and Premkrishna Akkattu. Shafique Mohamed Ali edited the film.