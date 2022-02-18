Samantha Ruth Prabhu And Pooja Hegde Let Bygones Be Bygones As Former Grooves To Arabic Kuthu

On Thursday (February 17), Samantha Ruth Prabhu sprung a surprise as she uploaded a video of her grooving to Vijay-Pooja Hegde's recently released song 'Arabic Kuthu' on Instagram. Donning a grey crop top, a denim jacket and black ripped jeans, the actress looked uber-cool, and what really caught the attention of netizens and celebrities is her effortless dance moves. In the short video, the actress can be seen nailing the hook step of the viral track at an airport.

Tagging the core team members of the film, she captioned the video as, "Just another late night flight ... NOT!! 😎😎😎Rhythm for tonight be #HalamithiHabibo This song is beyond lit 🙌 #Beast @anirudhofficial 🔥🔥🔥 #ThalapathyVijay @nelsondilipkumar @hegdepooja @jagadish_palanisamy."

Celebrities from the film industry including music composer Anirudh Ravichander, actresses Samyuktha Hegde, Sanya Malhotra and Ruhani Sharma were quick to drop heart and fire emoticons in the comment section of the post to laud her. However, what turned many heads is Pooja's reply to Samantha's sensational performance. She took to the comment section and wrote, "amazee" with clapping hands emoticon.

For the unversed, in 2020, Pooja's IG account was allegedly hacked and the hacker had posted a screenshot of Samantha from one of her movies in the story captioning, "I don't find her pretty at all." Though the account was retrieved within an hour, the damage was already done with many demanding an apology from the actress. Later, Samantha, singer Chinmayi Sripada and director Nandini Reddy's chat on a comment section of a post went viral on social media, as the trio was seen taking an indirect dig at Pooja with sarcastic remarks on hacking. Soon after, Pooja fans too started trending hashtags demanding an apology from the Oh Baby star.

Well, as Samantha's version of 'Arabic Kuthu' gets a huge thumbs up from Pooja, seems like the two actresses have finally let bygones be bygones.