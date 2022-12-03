Sanjana And SJ Surya Deliver Stunning Performances In Amazon Prime Series Vadhandhi!

Produced by Pushkar-Gayatri and directed by Andrew Lewis, Vadhandhi is out on Amazon.

Vadhandhi is quite a different visual experience in deed. The Anglo-Indian community ambience, liturgical services are quite interesting. Rather a maiden attempt of it's kind, though a few Tamil movies have touched it but scarcely. The story line aside, this series will hopefully throw new light on the life and culture of these little known communities.

Ruby (Laila), a widowed Anglo-Indian woman in Kanyakumari district, brings up her daughter Velonie (Sanjana) with extreme strictness. But one day Veloni's body is found somewhere else. A web of suspicion falls on many people, including Veloni's betrothed drunken man, her lover, a poet (Nasser), and three people who live in the middle of the forest.

Sub-Inspector Vivek (SJ Surya) comes to investigate the case. The case is eventually closed by the police. But Vivek continues to search for the real killer. It becomes an obsession for him. Due to this, he started facing many problems in family and workplace. The rest of the story is whether he finally finds the reason for the murder and the murderer or not.

Rather than finding out who the culprit is, the story moves as if the director's aim is to make us understand a murder from the perspective of different people in a Rashomon style.

From the beginning to the end, the story moves with many interesting twists and turns. Out of eight episodes, except for the seventh episode, all the episodes have attracitve screenplay that grabs the audience's interest.

But some of the depictions of Veloni and Ruby in this film are very sick. In particular, the scenes about Velonie in the seventh episode seem to reverse the positive impression the series had made till the previous episode.

After the movie Manadu, SJ Surya acted well in this series. Especially the scene where he talks to his wife in the fifth episode is hilarious. Sanjana, who plays Veloni, has acted better than SJ Suriya in the series. Laila and Nasser are also in the series.

A good choice for the weekend. Eight episodes in total. Each episode averages three quarters of an hour. Go for it.