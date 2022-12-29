Santhanam’s Viral Tiger Video: ‘Have You Lost Your Sensitivity?’ Popular Actress LASHES OUT

Tamil actor Santhanam has been facing a massive backlash on social media after he shared a video of himself petting a tiger. In the video that the actor shared on his official Twitter space, he can be seen holding a tiger's tail and petting it near a pool. He captioned the video, "Idharku per than puli valai pidikratha (this is what it called catching a tiger by its tail)."

While he has been receiving the outage of fans, actress Rashmi Gautam has now spoken out against it. Sharing Santhanam's Tweet, she tagged the actor and wrote, "Did u not feel any kind of sympathy towards the tiger when he was being electrocuted so he wakes up to make u look like a strong man or hav u just lost ur sensitivity?"

Meanwhile, Santhanam has been remaining silent over the whole issue. He shared it on December 25 and did not mention when or where it was taken. In the video clip, Santhanam can be seen grabbing the tiger's tail and petting it. Further, the video shows an official pocking its head with what looks like an electrocution stick.

As soon as the video surfaced online, several fans also took to the comments section and urged the actor to delete it. "The best to delete this tweet was immediately after posting it, educating yourself about how you shouldn't pose with drugged animals, and show your bravery by trying this with a non-sedated tiger/wolf/hyena or even monkey. The second best time to delete this tweet is now," a Twitter user wrote. Another user questioned his sensitivity and wrote, "What kind of irresponsible behaviour is this? Do you realise you are encouraging animal abuse? In which world is it okay to keep a wild animal like this and stun it to wake up?