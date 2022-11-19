Santhanam Stands With Thalapathy Vijay's Varisu Against The Statement Of Telugu Film Producers Association!

Speaking about the statement of Telugu Film Producers Association at the press conference of Agent Kannayiram, Santhanam said, "We can't talk about anything from here. They will talk and take a decision on the problem. Because this film is produced by a Telugu producer. He will fight for it and release Varisu. Our language is Tamil. We will also give priority to our Tamil films here. Tamil films are important for us. Similarly, we should give our support to those who go from here to there and do films. In that way we will extend our support to Vijay sir."

Earlier, the Telugu Film Producers Association had issued a statement saying that priority should be given to direct Telugu films during the festival seasons.

In a statement published by the Telugu Film Producers Association, "In consideration of the increase in the cost of production of Telugu films, the welfare of the producers and the preservation of the Telugu film industry, in the emergency meeting of the Telugu Film Trade Council held on 08.12.2017, a decision was made to give priority to only direct Telugu movies in theatres during festivals such as Shakranti (Pongal) and Dussehra (Vijayadasami).

In this regard, Sri Dilraju, the famous producer and the current Vice President of the Telugu Film Chamber of Commerce, has spoken about how to provide theaters for dubbed Telugu films during the festive season in 2019 through the media. Accordingly, it was decided to give preference to direct Telugu films during the festive season and instead of giving them away, the remaining theaters should be given to dubbed films released in Telugu.

"According to the decision, the Telugu Film Producers Association requests that distributors to give priority to direct Telugu films during Sakranti and Dussehra festivals and give the remaining theaters to the films dubbed in Telugu." the statement said. With direct Telugu films like Veera Simma Reddy and Walter Veeraiya releasing in Telugu for Diwali, the question has been raised whether Varisu will release in Telugu.

Earlier today, Politician turned actor Seeman expressed his support for Thalapathy Vijay's Varisu. Now actor Santhanam has given his opinion in favour of Thalapathy Vijay's Varisu on this.