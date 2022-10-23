Sardar Day 2 Box Office Collection Worldwide: Karthi's Spy Thriller By PS Mithran Picks Up Pace!

Sardar,
an
action
spy
thriller,
written
and
directed
by
PS
Mithran
opened
to
positive
reviews
on
October
21
all
over
the
world.
Karthi,
who
is
enjoying
the
success
of
his
portrayal
as
Vandiyadevan
in
Ponniyin
Selvan
has
now
ventured
out
in
several
avatars
through
Sardar.
He
played
a
dual
role
in
the
film.
Karthi
is
getting
full
marks
for
his
efforts
and
performance
in
Sardar.
He
plays
the
role
of
an
ex-spy
Sardar
and
a
police
officer
Vijay
Prakash.
Vijay
Prakash
is
a
cop
who
is
assigned
the
job
of
securing
a
secret
military
file
by
the
Indian
Intelligence
Agency.
There
he
comes
across
Sardar,
a
master
of
disguise,
who
is
also
a
look-alike
of
him.
How
does
he
overcome
the
struggles?
What
is
his
relationship
with
Sardar?
Why
are
they
both
behind
that
one
file?-
are
all
to
be
seen
on
the
big
screen.
Here's
the
day-wise
box
office
collection
of
Karthi's
Sardar:
Day
1:
Rs
4.35
Crore
Day
2:
Rs
5.50
Crore
Total
2
Days
Collection:
Rs
9.85
Crore
Sardar
marks
the
Tamil
debut
of
Bollywood
actor
Chunky
Panday
and
actress
Laila
made
a
comeback
to
films
after
a
gap
of
16
years.
The
movie
stars
Munishkanth,
Murali
Sharma,
Ilavarasu,
Yugi
Sethu,
Swaminathan,
Myna
Nandhini,
and
Rithvik
among
others
in
crucial
roles.
George
C
Williams
worked
as
the
cinematographer
of
the
film,
which
has
a
score
and
tunes
composed
by
GV
Prakash
Kumar.
The
movie
was
edited
by
Ruben.