Sardar First Review: Karthi Rocked All The Way, Says Overseas Reviewer

Sardar is all set for a Deepavali release amidst decent expectations and its trailer was intriguing. The film seems to be suspenseful and intense for the most part, while Karthi's cop avatar promises us that the film won't miss out on fun and humour.

Umair Sandhu, who is a self-proclaimed Overseas Censor Board Member and a film critic, has shared his review of Sardar. He usually calls his review, the first review, and it comes out before the film is released. Umair has positive feedback for the film.

The first review he tweeted is below and has given the film a three-star rating.

"Saw #Sardar !!! Perfect Diwali 🪔 Mass Entertainer! #Karthi Rocked all the way. "

Sardar will be released in Telugu by Akkineni family-run Annapurna Studios. Nagarjuna was present at the pre-release event of Sardar, spoke highly of the film, and reminisced about the days of working with Karthi, for Oopiri/Thozha. Karthi got quite emotional and spoke about how Nagarjuna is like a real brother to him. He shared how he received a lot of advice, encouragement, and lessons from Nagarjuna during those days. He fondly remembered the travel that they had and the places they went to. It was a beautiful moment to witness.

The film stars Karthi, Raashi Khanna, Rajisha Vijayan, and Laila among others. The film is directed by PS Mithran. GV Prakash Kumar is the film's composer, George C Williams is the DOP, and Ruben is the editor.