Sardar Full Movie Leaked Online For Free Download

Karthi's double-action film, an action spy thriller titled Sardar has hit the screens all over the world on October 21st for Deepavali weekend. Sardar, written and directed by PS Mithran, is getting positive to mixed reviews from fans and moviegoers post its theatrical release. Karthi, however, is being appreciated for his wholesome performance.

Sardar is a story of a cop Vijay Prakash, who is curious about attention and falls in love with an Advocate named Shalini. Then, Vijay Prakash is assigned the duty of rescuing a secret file with military information by the Indian Intelligence Agency. Little does he know about the look-alike named Sardar, who changes identity and avatars with a vendetta.

After Sardar's theatrical release, the movie was pirated and made available for viewing online and for download, illegally. Measures to curb piracy have proved futile as the links to Sardar have become widely popular on social media as well.

The movie has Raashii Khanna, and Rajisha Vijayan as its female leads along with actors Laila, Munishkanth, Murali Sharma, Rithvik, Ilvarasu, Yugi Sethu, Swaminathan, and Myna Nandhini among others in key roles. The movie also has Bollywood actor Chunky Pandy in a cameo, marking his Tamil debut.

GV Prakash Kumar scored the music for Sardar. George C Williams worked as the cinematographer and Ruben as its editor.