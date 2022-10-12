Sardar Team Releases A New Poster Confirming Deepavali Release; First Single Crosses 2 Million Views In 2 Days

Sardar
team
has
dropped
a
new
poster
in
both
Tamil
and
Telugu
affirming
the
October
21
release
date.
The
poster
has
the
caption
"Once
a
spy,
always
a
spy."
The
team
had
released
their
first
single
titled
'Yaerumayileru'
as
a
lyric
video
on
October
10.
The
video
showed
some
BTS
shots
and
a
few
dance
movements
from
the
song.
In
the
two
days
since
its
release
the
song
has
received
over
two
million
views.
'Yearumayileru'
is
an
enactment
of
the
popular
mythological
story
about
Lord
Murugan
and
his
love
interest
Valli.
The
song
also
seems
to
feature
Sooran,
the
nemesis
of
Murugan.
The
sequence
where
Murugan
kills
Sooran
is
famously
called
'Soorasamharam.'
It
is
to
be
noted
that
Karthi's
father
Sivakumar,
has
played
Lord
Murugan
a
few
times
in
his
acting
days,
and
he
was
the
first
choice
for
many
such
roles
based
on
deities.
It's
nostalgic
that
Karthi
is
depicting
the
role
of
Murugan
in
this
song.
The
relevance
of
the
song
to
the
film
is
not
clear
yet.
Considering
it's
a
spy
thriller
it
could
be
that
this
portion
is
part
of
his
cover
while
he
is
working
on
a
mission.
Or
this
could
be
a
part
of
his
introduction
sequence
as
well,
or
maybe
both
even.
The
song
is
composed
by
GV
Prakash
Kumar,
and
Karthi
himself
has
sung
it.
The
lyrics
have
been
penned
by
Yugabharathi.