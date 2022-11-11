Satish’s Self Explanatory Video About His Recent Speech On Sunny Leone's Dressing Hurts Actress Darsha Gupta!

Actress Darsha Gupta has given a bold response to the video posted by actor Satish explaining what he had said on stage about clothing.

A few days ago, the music launch of Oh My Ghost was held. In this, actor Sathish made a controversial comment about the dress worn by actress Darsha Gupta. Since then the problem started.

Comedian Sathish, GP Muthu and actress Darsha Gupta played important roles in the upcoming film Oh My Ghost. Bollywood actress Sunny Leone plays the role of ghost in the film. The film's trailer and music launch was conducted recently. All the movie cast and crew participated in this event.

"Actress Sunny Leone has come from Mumbai. She is wearing saree according to our culture. But actress Darsha Gupta has come from Coimbatore. She also come wearing a dress," said actor Sathish at the event stage. The crowd gathered there cheered to his statement. Subsequently, a video of his speech went viral. Singers Chinmayi, Srinivas and others condemned his speech. Some celebrities said, "What is wrong with what he said?" and also expressed their support to Sathish.

After many scathing comments, actor Satish posted a video. In it, "During the music launch of Oh My Ghost, Darsha Gupta told me, 'I've been dressing more modern than Sunny Leone, let's see how she dress up.' But Sunny Leone arrived in a silk saree. Darsha got upset after seeing this and she also asked me to tell about this when I speak on stage. This is what made me to speak on stage. The video has now gone viral and many people are saying that it is their right to dress freely. Of course that is true, but I just spoke the content in out our conversation on stage. If it has offended anyone, please forgive me." After that, everyone thought that the end card was put for this problem. But the twist was Darsha Gupta's tweet.

After the release of Sathish's video explanation, Darsha Gupta asked published a post. In it, "Sathish is this good way to turn on me, that I asked u to tell like this in stage? It's very strange. It was hurting me on the event day itself. But I didn't show it much. It what you said in the video now is not good."

After Sathish's explanatory video, the fire that had calmed down a bit has now started heating up again. Last night, Darsha Gupta, who had tweeted that she was 'hurt', deleted it after a while. Due to this, the fans are confused saying, "What is happening here?"