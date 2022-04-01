Selfie Full Movie Leaked Online For Free Download

GV Prakash Kumar-starrer Selfie, which arrived in theatres on Friday is already available on various notorious websites. Yes, you read that right! Selfie directed by debutant Mathi Maran (a former associate of director Vetrimaaran) has been leaked online for free download on piracy based websites and it might now affect the film's business.

Just days ago Dulquer Salmaan-Aditi Rao Hydari-Kajal Aggarwal-starrer Hey Sinamika was also leaked within hours of its release, however, the audience preferred to watch the romantic drama in theatres, thanks to the positive response. Earlier, films like Yutha Satham, Annaatthe, Valimai, Maaran, Kallan, Saayam, Yaaro, Mahaan, FIR, Kadaisi Vivasayi and Naai Sekar were also leaked on these piracy based websites. Well, with Selfie's release and subsequent leak, it is to be seen what unfolds in the days to come.

Featuring Gautham Vasudev Menon in a crucial role, the film has Varsha Bollamma as the leading lady. The supporting cast of the action drama include Vidya Pradeep, Vagai Chandrasekhar, Sangili Murugan, Subramaniam Siva, DG Gunanidhi, Sam Paul, Thangadurai and Armaan among others.

Produced by D Sabareesh under the banner DG Film Company, the film's music is composed by the leading man himself, while the cinematography and editing departments are handled by V Vishnu Rangasamy and S Elayaraja. V Creations are the distributors of Selfie. The post-theatrical rights of the film have been sold to Aha Tamil.

Selfie marks GVP's fourth release after Vanakkam Da Mappilei, Bachelor and Jail (all the three released in 2021). He will next be seen in Trap City and Idimuzhakkam. As a music composer, the talent has a huge lineup of projects including #Suriya41, Sardar, 4G, Vaathi, Rudhran, Tiger Nageswara Rao, Rebel, Yaanai and Vaadivaasal.