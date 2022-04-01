Selfie Full Movie Leaked Online For Free Download
GV Prakash Kumar-starrer Selfie, which arrived in theatres on Friday is already available on various notorious websites. Yes, you read that right! Selfie directed by debutant Mathi Maran (a former associate of director Vetrimaaran) has been leaked online for free download on piracy based websites and it might now affect the film's business.
Just
days
ago
Dulquer
Salmaan-Aditi
Rao
Hydari-Kajal
Aggarwal-starrer
Hey
Sinamika
was
also
leaked
within
hours
of
its
release,
however,
the
audience
preferred
to
watch
the
romantic
drama
in
theatres,
thanks
to
the
positive
response.
Earlier,
films
like
Yutha
Satham,
Annaatthe,
Valimai,
Maaran,
Kallan,
Saayam,
Yaaro,
Mahaan,
FIR,
Kadaisi
Vivasayi
and
Naai
Sekar
were
also
leaked
on
these
piracy
based
websites.
Well,
with
Selfie's
release
and
subsequent
leak,
it
is
to
be
seen
what
unfolds
in
the
days
to
come.
Featuring Gautham Vasudev Menon in a crucial role, the film has Varsha Bollamma as the leading lady. The supporting cast of the action drama include Vidya Pradeep, Vagai Chandrasekhar, Sangili Murugan, Subramaniam Siva, DG Gunanidhi, Sam Paul, Thangadurai and Armaan among others.
Produced by D Sabareesh under the banner DG Film Company, the film's music is composed by the leading man himself, while the cinematography and editing departments are handled by V Vishnu Rangasamy and S Elayaraja. V Creations are the distributors of Selfie. The post-theatrical rights of the film have been sold to Aha Tamil.
Selfie marks GVP's fourth release after Vanakkam Da Mappilei, Bachelor and Jail (all the three released in 2021). He will next be seen in Trap City and Idimuzhakkam. As a music composer, the talent has a huge lineup of projects including #Suriya41, Sardar, 4G, Vaathi, Rudhran, Tiger Nageswara Rao, Rebel, Yaanai and Vaadivaasal.