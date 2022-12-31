Sembi Movie Review: Prabhu Solomon Brings Out The 'Manorama' From Kovai Sarala!

Sembi is a movie directed by Prabhu Solomon and starring Kovai Sarala. Living in a beautiful mountain village, Veerayi's granddaughter is sexually assaulted; After this they both leave their place and travel by bus to Dindigul. The cruelty that surrounds them is chasing them all the way they go. Meanwhile, one of the fellow passengers in the bus, a lawyer (Ashwin) helps them; Did they finally get justice for their atrocities? The answer to whether or not is the story of Sembi.

Prabhu Salomon established himself as an attention-grabbing director by directing films like Maina, Kumki and Kayal in his own style. He has handled the same style in the film Sembi as well.

His film will feature the beauty of nature, a local bus and the normal things that happen there. In that way, Sembi is also an Agmark Prabhu Solomon's film.

#Sembi - 70/100 . A decent product from prabhu solomon . Wish kovai sarala madam is used more by kollywood, that little girl stole the show. !https://t.co/lUfLsGHIlv — Prashanth Rangaswamy (@itisprashanth) December 30, 2022

Kovai Sarala's performance as Sembi's grandmother is the foundation of the film. Earlier, she has dabbled in comedy and has taken on a serious role in Sembi. People's expectations on her were not in vain. She reminds of the legendary actress Manorama in many places with her amazing acting skills. Manorama's nuances in making the audience emotional is reflecting in Kovai Sarala's perfmoance throughout the film.

Ashwin, who came to voice the injustice, remained silent in the first half, sitting like an advertisement model and delivering the dialogue. Then, he is given a small fight scene in the second half, but it doesn't suit him at all. Ashwin should have given a more refined performance as the lawyer.

Thambi Ramaiah usually makes people laugh with his timing comedy. Nila, who played Sembi, has done a wonderful job as a tormented girl in her first film. The film's villains and their dependents have shown natural villainy. Also, the people traveling in the bus have acted beautifully. But whether such a thing could happen in a bus seemed a bit artificial.

Niwas's background music brought life to the climax scenes. The songs featured in the film were modest. Phoenix Prabhu, the stunt director designed perfect fight sequences. His efforts in making the audience believable tribal girl fight was excellent. The shocking bus accident scene in the climax scene was realistic.

#Sembi Sembi 1 Minute Genuine Review - A Quality product from Prabhu Solomon sir.👍https://t.co/zGb2Br7KFd@i_amak Congrats bro 👏 the girl sembi and kovai sarala mam stealed the show.#AshwinKumar #SembiReview pic.twitter.com/eMb5GdMV4r — Ram Prasath (@rampop95) December 31, 2022

If you want to enjoy the view of the town from the theater without going to Kodaikanal, you must watch this movie. In the name of talking about social issues, many films are grinding the dough. But Sembi has the distinction of not making it to this list. To witness Kowvi Sarala's diverse performance and to join Prabhu Solomon's nature journey, definitely go to the cinema and watch this film. Overall, Sembi is a film that gives voice to the voiceless.

Let's hope Kovai Sarala to get more performance oriented films in future like Sembi. She is one such actress who needs to be celebrated like Manorama. Thank you Prabhu Solomon for being a pioneer in bringing a different Kovai Sarala to the audience.