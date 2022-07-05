Shah Rukh Khan's Jawan To Feature Vijay Sethupathi In The Antagonist's Role; As Well As In Pushpa 2!

Makkal Selvan Vijay Sethupathi needs no introduction. The self-made superstar of the south-Indian cinema is a name to reckon with for his irresistible charm and commanding performances. The actor was open to roles that bring out the best in him- be it a protagonist or an antagonist or merely a powerful supporting character. His recent film Vikram is an example of Sethupathi's sheer brilliance and hard work.

His capabilities as an actor have won him several awards and accolades besides love from audiences across the world. The recent feather would be the opportunity he bagged for the antagonist's role against Shah Rukh Khan in Atlee Kumar's Jawan. It is learned that the 44-year-old actor is roped in for the bilingual and pan-India film that marks the debut of King Khan Shah Rukh in Kollywood.

Though the makers first approached Rana Daggubati for the antagonist's role in Jawan, due to health concerns, the lanky actor seemed to have said no to the role, which landed in the court of Vijay Sethupathi. It is worth mentioning here that SRK had earlier addressed Vijay Sethupathi as the 'most wonderful actor' at a film festival event held in Melbourne, Australia. The combination sounds as crazy as it is and the excitement is kicking given that Atlee gets the direct them both.

On the other hand, Vijay Sethupathi is also rumoured to be in talks with director Sukumar of Pushpa, for a powerful role in the film's upcoming sequel Pushpa: The Rule.

Jawan is a movie produced by Shah Rukh Khan's own Red Chillies Entertainment. Anirudh Ravichander, who is scoring music for the film makes his Bollywood debut.

Jawan stars Nayanthara as the female lead along with Sanya Malhotra, Priyamani, Yogi Babu, Simarjeet Singh Nagra, Azzy Bagria, and Sunil Grover, and Manahar Kumar among others in pivotal roles. The movie is slated for a worldwide release on January 25, 2023, in Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam, and Kannada.

Meanwhile, following the kind of love and money Pushpa: The Rise received from the country, the makers have now changed the script a bit to appeal to the pan-Indian audience. The schedules have been re-arranged accordingly and the cast has been expanded. Fahadh Faasil made his Tollywood debut with Pushpa: The Rise. If the news of Vijay Sethupathi being part of Pushpa: The Rule is true, we might see Fahadh and Vijay together after Vikram. An official announcement of the same is awaited from the makers of both the films.