Sharanya Reveals VJ Chitra Cried On Her Lap The Night Before She Died
It
has
been
two
years
since
VJ
Chitra
reportedly
died
by
suicide.
She
breathed
her
last
on
December
9,
2020
and
her
body
was
found
hanging
in
the
bathroom
of
a
hotel
room.
As
the
mystery
around
her
death
is
still
not
solved,
her
close
friend
and
small
screen
actor
Sharanya
has
opened
up
for
the
first
time
about
what
happened
the
night
before
Chitra
died.
In an interview with Behindwoods, Sharanya said that Chitra showed her the new Audi car that she bought and revealed that she registered her marriage with Hemanth. Sharanya stated that Chitra also spoke about getting married in a ceremony to announce the news to her fans and followers. Sharanya said, "Chitra said that her husband was violent at times and he was not a fan of her career. When I asked her how would she manage such violent behavior, she brushed it off with a smile and said she will manage."
She added, "She kept on signing something on the sets the day before she took the extreme decision. When I asked what she was doing, she did not reveal anything. And when we were in her new car, she held my hand and told me that she has a lot of things to say. She cried on my lap. But since I was getting ready for a wedding in Vellore, I did my best to console and send her back to the sets. But I never anticipated that she would take such a decision."
"Chitra's
death
caused
me
a
mental
trauma
and
I
have
still
not
come
out
of
it.
I
started
stuttering
and
I'm
not
able
to
speak
continuously
like
I
used
to
do
whenever
I'm
under
stress," Sharanya
said.
Though in its initial investigation the police found her death to be a suicide case, later Hemanth was arrested based on the complaint of Chitra's parents. Chitra was a popular name in the Tamil television industry and she rose to popularity with the Vijay television's soap opera Pandian Stores. She made her debut in the film industry with Calls, which was released in 2021 after her death.