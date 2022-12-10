Sharanya Reveals VJ Chitra Cried On Her Lap The Night Before She Died

It has been two years since VJ Chitra reportedly died by suicide. She breathed her last on December 9, 2020 and her body was found hanging in the bathroom of a hotel room. As the mystery around her death is still not solved, her close friend and small screen actor Sharanya has opened up for the first time about what happened the night before Chitra died.



In an interview with Behindwoods, Sharanya said that Chitra showed her the new Audi car that she bought and revealed that she registered her marriage with Hemanth. Sharanya stated that Chitra also spoke about getting married in a ceremony to announce the news to her fans and followers. Sharanya said, "Chitra said that her husband was violent at times and he was not a fan of her career. When I asked her how would she manage such violent behavior, she brushed it off with a smile and said she will manage."

She added, "She kept on signing something on the sets the day before she took the extreme decision. When I asked what she was doing, she did not reveal anything. And when we were in her new car, she held my hand and told me that she has a lot of things to say. She cried on my lap. But since I was getting ready for a wedding in Vellore, I did my best to console and send her back to the sets. But I never anticipated that she would take such a decision."

"Chitra's death caused me a mental trauma and I have still not come out of it. I started stuttering and I'm not able to speak continuously like I used to do whenever I'm under stress," Sharanya said.

Though in its initial investigation the police found her death to be a suicide case, later Hemanth was arrested based on the complaint of Chitra's parents. Chitra was a popular name in the Tamil television industry and she rose to popularity with the Vijay television's soap opera Pandian Stores. She made her debut in the film industry with Calls, which was released in 2021 after her death.