Shocking Scam In Ajith Kumar & His Manager Suresh Chandra's Name, A Couple Loses Rs 1 Lakh; Here’s What We Kno

A scam has been done in the name of actor Ajith Kumar.

Actor Ajith is one of the leading actors of Tamil cinema. Ajith, who has his own fan base, announced in 2011 that he was disbanding all his fan clubs. His decision shocked the film industry and fans alike. After that, Ajith, who avoided coming in public, only took photos with his fans from time to time.

Even though Ajith disbanded fan clubs, his fans continued to celebrate him as always. They are celebrating the release of his films like a festival. While their relationship is going like this, a scam is taking place in Nellai district using Ajith's name.

Ayyappan Rajeshwari is a couple from Kattapuli area of Vickramasingapuram district, Tirunelveli. Ayyappan is said to be an ardent Ajith fan. Taking advantage of this, a guy named Siva from Thalayattu area of Tirunelveli district convinced Ayyappan by saying that the manager of the Ajith fan club is close to him. Also, actor Ajith has made a wish by saying that he will build a house at a cost of 15 lakh rupees by surveying the suffering fans district wise.

He has also promised that to build a house, he will first have to pay one lakh for the deed registration, and after that the house construction amount will be 15 lakhs and the amount for the deed registration will come to the bank account.

And to convince him to commit and get money from him, Shankar, who claimed that he works in the office of actor Ajithkumar's manager Suresh Chandra, was prepared to talk to Ayyappan. He went to Shankar's place of work and got a fake twenty rupees bond signed. Through this, Ayyappan is deceived by giving small amounts up to one lakh ten thousand rupees to Shiva.

Rajeshwari, the wife of actor Ajith's fan Ayyappan, has lodged a complaint with the Tirunelveli district administration chief's office, insisting that they should protect their lives and recover the money they lost due to their ignorance.