Shruti Haasan's Birthday Wish For Boyfriend Santanu Hazarika Is All Things Love, Calls Him Her Angel!

Actress Shruti Haasan had a perfect birthday wish for her boyfriend Santanu Hazarika, who turned a year older last Thursday (March 31). The diva took to her Instagram handle to share a few of her priceless moments with the popular illustrator and doodle artist clearly from her photo archives.

She captioned the pictures, "Happy birthday my ❤️ @santanu_hazarika_art this world is blessed to encounter your gorgeous energy and I'm so thankful everyday to know you ! I wish you the happiest birthday my Angel 💕 Thankyou for being you and can't wait to see all that you do !"

Interestingly, the post also had a few mushy pictures of the duo. In one of them, Shruti and her beau can be seen all smiles as they gaze into each other's eyes. Soon after she posted the pictures, the comment section flooded with birthday wishes for Santanu.

Earlier, during his interaction with the Hindustan Times, Santanu had shared that Shruti inspires him. Talking about his 'creative' bonding with her, he said, "It is amazing that I have a partner who is equally creative and provocative in her own domain. Everyday, I come up with so many different ideas, thoughts and perspectives. Having this sort of a bond with you partner is very inspiring as an artist."

When quizzed if they are planning to take their relationship to the next step, he shared that they are creatively married. "We are already married creatively. That shows how strong our bond is.We are creative people who like to do creative things together, that is very important to us. When it comes to (marriage), I don't know about that. Let's see how things go."

On the work front, Shruti will next be seen in Telugu films #NBK107 and Salaar.