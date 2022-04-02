Silambarasan And Gautham Menon Wrap Up Vendhu Thanindhathu Kaadu: Reports

Silambarasan and Gautham Menon, the much-loved actor-director duo are joining hands once again, for the upcoming project Vendhu Thanindhathu Kaadu. The first glimpse of the movie, which was released a couple of months back, had taken social media by storm. As per the latest reports, Silambarasan and Gautham Menon have now wrapped up the project.

If the reports are to be believed, most of the star cast members have wrapped up their respective portions for Vendhu Thanindhathu Kaadu. The sources close to the project suggest that the entire main portion of the film is already shot. Director Gautham Menon and his team members are reportedly planning to finish filming with the patch shoot, very soon. In that case, leading man Silambarasan and the filmmaker might announce the wrap on social media, in a couple of days.

To the unversed, Vendhu Thanindhathu Kaadu, which is touted to be a complete action drama, was extensively shot at the various locations of Chennai and Bombay. From the glimpse video, it was evident that the Gautham Menon directorial is a rustic actioner, that features Silambarasan in a never-seen-before avatar.

Silambarasan's Car Runs Over And Kills Platform Dweller, Driver Arrested

Nidhhi Agerwal To Tie The Knot With Silambarasan After Completing Hari Hara Veera Mallu?

As reported earlier, AR Rahman, the Oscar award-winning musician is reuniting with Silambarasan and Gautham Menon for Vendhu Thanindhathu Kaadu. The exceptional music score by Rahman, which was included in the glimpse video has been receiving immense love from the listeners. Think Music, the popular music label has bagged the audio rights of Vendhu Thanindhathu Kaadu for a whopping price.

Along with Silambarasan, the Gautham Menon directorial features an extensive star cast including Siddhi Idnani, Raadhika Sarathkumar, Malayalam actors Siddique, Neeraj Madhav, and others in the pivotal roles. Vendhu Thanindhathu Kaadu is bankrolled by Isari K Ganesh, under the banner Vels International.