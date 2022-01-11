Silambarasan Conferred With Honorary Doctorate By Vels University, Dedicates Honour To Tamil Cinema

Kollywood actor Silamabarasan has been conferred with an honorary doctorate by Vels University for his outstanding talent and great efforts in the field of cinema. Dr Ishari K Ganesh, the founder, chairman and chancellor of the university presented the doctorate to the actor on the occasion of the varsity's 11th annual convocation on Tuesday (January 11).

Dedicating the honour to Tamil Cinema and his parents- father T Rajendar and mother Usha Rajendar, Silambarasan wrote on Twitter, "Thanking all the committee members of Vels University & @IshariKGanesh for bestowing the Honorary Doctorate upon me. I dedicate this huge honour to Tamil cinema, my Appa & Amma! Cinema happened to me because of them! Finally - my fans, #NeengailaamaNaanilla Nandri Iraiva!"

Along with the tweet, the handsome hunk shared a few pictures from the event, which took place in Chennai earlier today. In the pictures, Silambarasan can be seen posing with his proud parents and receiving the honorary doctorate from Ishari K Ganesh.

The actor is presently working on Gautham Menon's Vendhu Thanindhathu Kaadu and Corona Kumar helmed by Gokul, both of which are being backed by Vels Film International. For the unversed, Ishari K Ganesh is also the founder and chairman of the production house. However, recently the actor-turned-producer had clarified that the doctorate bestowed to Silambarasan has nothing to do with his collaborations with the banner.

In a recently released statement, he said, This year, the committee members have unanimously decided that actor Silambarasan TR would be the worthy recipient of this honorary doctorate. I would like to clarify that it has nothing to do with the fact that the actor is a part of movies produced by Vels Film International. Very few actors are acclaimed as Destiny's child, and Silambarasan TR is a befitting exemplification. He will be soon turning 39, and he embarked on his journey in the film industry when was just 6 months old. It's a rare scenario to see an actor's age and his years of journey, in the film industry being the same. We steadfastly believe that such an accomplishment needs good recognition, and hence, we are acknowledging through this honorary doctorate."