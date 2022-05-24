Silambarasan Opens Up About Father T Rajendar's Health Condition; Read Details Inside

Silambarasan took to his official social media handles on Tuesday (May 24, 2022) and opened up about his father T Rajendar's health condition. The popular actor released an official statement, in which he has confirmed that his father is doing fine. In his statement, Silambarasan revealed that Rajendar will be soon travelling to a foreign country for advanced treatment.

"Dear fans, press, and media, My father had sudden chest pain and we admitted him to a private hospital. During the medical check-up, it was revealed that he had a small bleeding in the stomach, and the doctors have advised him to undergo the next step of treatmen. So, considering his health we have been taking him abroad for the next step of medical treatment. He is conscious and fine. He will be meeting you all soon after the medical treatment. Thanks all for your prayers and love," reads Silambarasan's statement.

Some unconfirmed reports suggest that Silambarasan's family has taken T Rajendar to Singapore for further treatment. However, it is yet to be revealed if the actor is accompanying his father to Singapore at the moment. More details on the senior filmmaker-actor's health condition are expected to be revealed once the advanced treatment starts.