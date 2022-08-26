Silambarasan's Vendhu Thanidhathu Kaadu Is A Two Part Film, Says Reports

Silambarasan is all set to release his much-awaited project Vendhu Thanidhathu Kaadu, this September. The movie, which marks the talented actor's reunion with senior filmmaker Gautham Menon, is touted to be a gangster film. According to the sources close to Vendhu Thanidhathu Kaadu, the Silambarasan starrer is being made as a two-part film.

Yes, you read it right. The sources close to the project suggest that the first part of Gautham Menon's film revolves around its protagonist Muthu's growth from a common man to a gangster in Mumbai. The second part, on the other hand, is expected to explore his journey as a dreaded gangster. Silambarasan is playing the central character Muthu, in Vendhu Thanidhathu Kaadu.

If the reports are to be believed, the makers might make a major announcement on the same on September 2, this month, at the Vendhu Thanidhathu Kaadu trailer and audio launch event. The event, which is being planned as a grand star-studded affair, will be held at the Vels University, Chennai. Major updates on the same are expected to be out in a couple of days.

Vendhu Thanidhathu Kaadu has been garnering the attention of audiences with its unique announcement teasers and exceptional songs. AR Rahman, the celebrated musician is reuniting with both Silambarasan and director Gautham Menon once again for the much-awaited film. From the teasers and songs, it is evident that the filmmaker, actor, and musician are planning to take an entirely different route from their previous films, for VTK.

Vendhu Thanindhathu Kaadu is penned by senior writer Jeyamohan. The movie features newcomer Siddhi Idnani as the female lead opposite Silambarasan. Raadhika Sarathkumar, Siddique, Neeraj Madhav, and others have appeared in the supporting roles. Siddhartha Nuni is the director of photography. Anthony has handled the editing. The project is bankrolled by Vels International, and distributed by Red Giant Movies.