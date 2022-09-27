Silambarasan TR and Gautham Karthik Starrer Pathu Thala Shoot Resumes In Chennai

Obeli N Krishna is directing Pathu Thala after 8 years of his previous film Nedunchalai. This film bankrolled by Studio Green and Pen Studios, got delayed due to Silambarasan TR's busy schedule and various other financial reasons. The team is finally gearing up for shooting after the success of Silambarasan's Vendhu Thanindhathu Kaadu. They completed Nagercoil portions recently and came back to film at Chennai only for a week from today (27th September 2022). Priya Bavani Shankar and Gautham Karthik joined the crew. Final schedule will start after pooja holidays and they planned for nearly 20 days to combine all the lead actors. Release date was already announced for this multi-starrer film. They planned to hit the screens on 14th December 2022. Most likely they will complete the entire shoot before Diwali so that they will have enough time for the post production process.

A glimpse of the film is already out featuring STR, Gautham Karthik, Priya Bavani Shankar and Kalaiarasan in the lead roles. The film is an official remake of Kannada hit Mufti where Silambarasan TR plays the roles of a don played by Shivarajkumar in the original. Mufti was released before KGF: Chapter 1 and both the films have lot of similarities. The film was a humongous hit in Kannada. Ravi Basrur's background score elevated the mass scenes of Shivarajkumar to another crazy level and it was a surprise treat for his fans.

The story revolves around a dangerous don and an undercover police officer who tries to get into the don's world and arrest him. Legendary music composer AR Rahman joins hands with director Obeli N Krishna for the second time after their blockbuster film Sillunu Oru Kaadhal. The incredible success of KGF: Chapter 1 and KGF: Chapter 2 created a great opening for films in the same genre. Unfortunately, not even a single film was able to meet the audience's expectations. Hope the makers of Pathu Thala will concentrate more on this and deliver a massive hit for Silambarasan TR.