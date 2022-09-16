Sinam Full Movie Leaked Online For Free Download

Arun Vijay's Sinam had its theatrical release today (September 16). The promos of the film promise a sharp investigation thriller, and these do quite well in the current trend provided they have an engaging screenplay.

Arun Vijay has done investigative stories before and pulling off a cop role is not a big deal for the actor. He appears comfortable in the character as seen from the trailer. Palak Lalwani plays his wife in the film. The kid and the couple appear cute as a family together and one can't help but wonder if some tragedy would befall them in the course of the film.

A few hours after Sinam's release, various illegal websites began circulating its footage. On piracy websites and many social media platforms, the original movie's video was duplicated and shared. Due to widespread piracy, it is now possible to download and watch Sinam online.

The film's cast includes Arun Vijay, Palak Lalwani, Kaali Venkat and others. Sinam is written by R Saravanan, and directed by GNR Kumaravelan. R Vijayakumar, Arun Vijay's father has produced the film. S Gopinath is the DOP, and Raja Mohommed is the editor. Shabir composed Sinam's music.

Director Kumaravelan's career has an interesting roster of films: Ninaithale Inikum, Yuvan Yuvathi, Wagah and Haridas. His films irrespective of commercial success usually get a nod from the critics, if not praise. A similar response is expected for Sinam as well.