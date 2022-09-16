Sinam Twitter Review: Arun Vijay Starrer Sparks Positive Reviews On Twitter

Arun Vijay's Sinam has been released today (September 16). The investigation thriller looks sharp and engaging from the looks of it, and has been getting positive reviews so far.

Arun Vijay plays a police officer and he has by now tailored himself for an investigative role. He looks the part and his acting is grounded. Palak Lalwani plays his wife, and they have two children from what we see in the trailer.

The film stars Arun Vijay, Palak Lalwani, and Kaali Venkat among others. It's written by R Saravanan, directed by GNR Kumaravelan, and produced by R Vijayakumar. The cinematography is handled by S Gopinath, and editing is done by Raja Mohommed. The film's music has been scored by Shabir.

This is the fifth film in the career of director GNR Kumaravelan. He has previously directed Ninaithale Inikum, Yuvan Yuvathi, Wagah and Haridas.

Arun Vijay's most recent release was Yaanai, directed by Hari. Arun Vijay's upcoming film is Borrder, written and directed by Arivazhagan Venkatachalam, which is scheduled for an October release.

Here is the talk that Twitter has been receiving about Sinam.

Siddarth Srinivas

@SidhuWrites

#Sinam: A crisp and mostly efficient thriller that is powered by @arunvijayno1's towering performance which is its shining light. Has a good police procedural angle with an action-packed final 20 minutes. Worth seeing for thriller fans!

Richard Mahesh

@mahesh_richard

Done watching #Sinam - First half takes time to set the story with emotional aspects and second half turns out to be an engaging investigation thriller. @arunvijayno1 delivers an impeccable spell. A hard-hitting tale with strong message at end.

Ashok Surya

@AshokSuryaOff03

#Sinam speaks about an important issue. Brilliant emotions and anger by

@arunvijayno1 na ❤️🙂🙏🏻

Rajasekar

@sekartweets

#Sinam first half - @arunvijayno1 looks very earnest here, he uplifts all kind of emotions be it action, sentiment , and subtle comedy! What a powerful performer he is! So far engaging !