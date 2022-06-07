Singer Jonita Gandhi Wants To Marry Musician Anirudh; Answers In A Show

Singer Jonita Gandhi attended a prestigious awards function held recently in Abu Dhabi. The electrifying singer-cum-performer was asked by one of the show's host as to who she would like to 'Kill, Marry, and Kiss,' as part of media interaction.

Answering in a cheerful and lighter note, Jonita replied, "I will be friends with all of them. I can marry Anirudh because only he is the bachelor among the three options. I don't wanna be a homewrecker. I will kiss Ranveer on his hand. I will be friends with Suriya."

Jonita and Anirudh have delivered several hit songs together- 'Private Party' from Don,'Halamithi Habibo'from Beast, 'Chellame' from Doctor, 'Orey Oru' from Kolamaavu Kokila. Jonita is also popular in Tollywood for her latest song 'Ma Ma Mahesha' from Sarkaru Vaari Paata.

Anirudh, on the other hand has become busy professionally as the youngster has been scoring back-to-back hits with every film he composed music for.

Jonita and Anirudh are said to have been good friends and were seen hanging out together quite often. However, there are also rumours that they are both seeing each other.

Anirudh is known to have dated several Kollywood heroines earlier and recently was in news for his alleged relationship with national award winner Keerthy Suresh.

On the work front, the music composer is winning praise for his latest release Vikram directed by Lokesh Kanagaraj. He is making his Bollywood debut with director Atlee's Jawan starring Shah Rukh Khan. He is also roped in to compose music for upcoming #Thalaivar169 and #AK62.