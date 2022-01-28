Sivakarthikeyan-Anudeep KV’s SK20 To Go On Floors This Week!

Just recently, Sivakarthikeyan announced his association with Tollywood director Anudeep KV for a bilingual project. The film tentatively titled #SK20 is mounted in mega canvas and is jointly produced by Suresh Babu, Narayan Das K Narang and Puskur Ram Mohan Rao.

Well, a month after the big announcement, the team is all set to begin shooting for the film. Yes, you read that right! According to the latest reports, the film will go on floors this week in Chennai post a muhurat ceremony. Though the shooting was supposed to commence after Pongal, the makers had to reportedly postpone the plan as the film's music director S Thaman was tested positive for COVID-19.

The 'Butta Bomma' composer informed about his diagnosis on January 7 in a statement that read, "Hello all, I have tested positive for COVID-19 with mild symptoms, despite taking all the necessary precautions and being vaccinated. I have quarantined myself and I am following safety protocols under the advice of my doctors. I request everyone who have come in contact with me to please get themselves tested. I urge everyone to follow the COVID safety protocols and get vaccinated. Stay safe. Always grateful for the support."

Coming back to #SK20, the cast and crew announcement will also be made soon. Rumour has it that the film will feature two female leads. Touted to be a comedy entertainer, the film will have Sivakarthikeyan playing the role of a tourist guide.

The film's director Anudeep is best known for helming Jathi Ratnalu, the 2021 Telugu blockbuster hit starring Naveen Polisetty, Priyadarshi and Rahul Ramakrishna in the lead roles. As for Sivakarthikeyan, he was last seen in Doctor helmed by Nelson Dilipkumar. He has an array of exciting projects in his kitty including Ayalaan, Don and a yet-to-be-titled film backed by Kamal Haasan's production company.