SJ Surya's Much Awaited Crime Thriller Series Vadhandhi, Is All Set To Release On December 2 On Amazon Prime

Produced by Pushkar and Gayatri under Wallwatcher Films, this Amazon Original Series titled Vadhandhi: The Fable of Velonie features multi-talented filmmaker SJ Surya in the lead role. Sanjana, who plays the titular character Velonie, also makes her debut in the series. Laila, Nasser, Vivek Prasanna, Kumaran and Smruti Venkat plays the important roles.

From the makers of #Suzhal, @wallwatcherfilm, proudly presents the first look of our next long form Amazon Original Series, #Vadhandhi. Created, Written & Directed by @andrewxvasanth, starring the enigmatic @iam_SJSuryah, produced by @PushkarGayatri. DEC2 release! @PrimeVideoIN pic.twitter.com/7EOvl64lx4 — Wallwatcher Films (@wallwatcherfilm) November 17, 2022

The world premiere of Amazon's original series Vadhandhi: The Fable of Velonie has been announced. Following the critically acclaimed web series Suzhal: The Vortex, this Tamil crime thriller is directed by Andrew Louis. The eight-part thriller will also be available in Hindi, Telugu, Malayalam and Kannada for Amazon Prime subscribers from December 2, 2022 in more than 240 countries and territories.

SJ Surya, a slightly disturbed but determined police officer, realizes that he is trapped in a web of lies, but continues his quest to find the truth. A small town made up of affluent strata complicates Veloni's story, while also making it full of intriguing quirks.

"We continue to deliver authentic, established and varied storylines to cater to the evolving tastes of our audience. We are delighted to present Vadhandhi: The Fable of Velonie," said President Aparna Purohit, Prime Video India Originals.

She said "Following the overwhelming response to Suzhal: The Vortex, this is our second joint venture with Pushkar and Gayatri. We believe will further strengthen our regional content offerings. Andrew Lewis has effectively written and directed this uncultivated, heart-wrenching thriller with an emotional backdrop."

"As today's fans have a clear idea of what they want to watch, we truly believe that creating a storyline for them that is different, unique and has an engaging content is of the utmost importance. Treating crime as a strategy of the art form exposes the storytelling to an unadorned and natural holistic form. Through Vadhandhi: The Fable of Velonie, our aim is to bring out the imagination of the audience and question the one-sided actions of the society. This story will not only entertain the audience but will leave them thinking long after the final thank you.

We felt great working with multifaceted writer-director-creator Andrew Lewis to create this exciting crime thriller, sharing a common vision. With a super talented star cast led by a veteran artiste like SJ Suriya and debutants like Sanjana, this series will keep the fans hooked till its end. We are confident that Vadhandhi: The Fable of Velonie will surely impress the fans." said Pushkar and Gayatri, creators of the series.

