SK 20: Sivakarthikeyan Announces His Next With Jathi Ratnalu Helmer KV Anudeep!

On the special occasion of New Year 2022, Tamil actor Sivakarthikeyan sprung a surprise as he announced his next with Tollywood director Anudeep KV. Tentatively titled #SK20, the film is a bilingual project shot in Tamil and Telugu. Touted to be a comedy entertainer, the Sivakarthikeyan-starrer is mounted on a mega canvas and is backed by Suresh Daggubati, Narayan Das K Narang and Puskur Ram Mohan Rao in association with Arun Viswa's Shanthi Talkies.

The announcement was made with a special video. Sharing the big news, Siva tweeted, "Very happy to join with @AsianSuniel sir @SBDaggubati sir & my frnd @iamarunviswa for #SK20 , directed by my fav @anudeepfilm & music by @MusicThaman bro A fun-filled entertainer on the way #NarayanDasNarang @SVCLLP @SureshProdns #PuskurRamMohanRao @ShanthiTalkies."

#SK20 will have music directed by S Thaman, who is presently busy composing for Tollywood biggies like Sarkaru Vaari Paata and Bheemla Nayak. The other cast and crew details of the bilingual film are yet to be made official.

The film's director Anudeep is best known for helming Jathi Ratnalu, the 2021 Telugu blockbuster hit starring Naveen Polisetty, Priyadarshi and Rahul Ramakrishna in the lead roles. Though reports about his collaboration with Sivakarthikeyan was rife right since Jathi Ratnalu's release, the duo remained tight-lipped. Well, with fans and followers of the actor celebrating his big collab with Anudeep, what has also caught the attention of netizens is a buzz about his remuneration in the film. Reportedly, he is charging Rs 25 crore for the entertainer.

The leading man was previously seen in Nelson Dilipkumar's Doctor, one of the few Tamil films that garnered the hearts of the audience upon its release in theatres in 2021. He will next be seen in Ayalaan and Don directed by R Ravi Kumar and Cibi Chakravarthi respectively. The release dates of the two films are yet to be known.