      Soorarai Pottru: Suriya's Soorarai Pottru Bags Six International Awards At Osaka Tamil International Film Fest

      Actor Suriya's Soorarai Pottru, which was released in the year 2020, had won as many as six awards at Osaka Tamil International Film Festival.

      Soorarai Pottru Wins Six International Film Awards

      The movie is a drama directed by Sudha Kongara and produced by Suriya and Guneet Monga under their own banners. Soorarai Pottru had a direct OTT release on Amazon Prime Video in the year 2020. The film opened to huge acclaim by reviewers and fans praising the direction and performances of the cast- Suriya and Aparna Balamurali.

      GV Prakash's music caught up well with the music lovers who instantly took a liking to the tracks. Two tracks- Kaattu Payule and Veyyon Silli were immensely popular throughout the country among other tracks.

      The film competed for selections at various film awards at the international level and won several accolades and was nominated in a few. Adding a feather to the cap is the recent update about Soorarai Pottru winning six awards at Osaka Tamil International Film Awards.

      Soorarai Pottru Wins Six International Film Awards

      Soorarai Pottru won awards in the following categories:

      Best Film- Soorarai Pottru
      Best Actor- Suriya
      Best Art Director- Jackson
      Best Production House- 2D
      Best Director- Sudha Kongara
      Best Music Director- GV Prakash.

      The movie is said to be inspired by the founder of Simplifly Deccan, GR Gopinath's life. On OTT, the film was released in Malayalam, Kannada, and Telugu. After a few days of its initial release, a dubbed version in Hindi was also made available for the viewers.

      Story first published: Monday, May 16, 2022, 17:49 [IST]
      X