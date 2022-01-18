Soundarya Rajinikanth Changes Profile Picture To THIS After Aishwaryaa And Dhanush Announce Separation

Actor Dhanush on Monday (January 17) announced separation from his filmmaker wife Aishwaryaa Rajinikanth after 18 years of marriage. The duo shared similar statements on social media to announce their split.

The Maaran star wrote in his statement, "18 years of togetherness as friends, couple, as parents and well-wishers to each other. The journey has been of growth, understanding, adjusting, and adapting. Today we stand at a place where our paths separate. Aishwaryaa and I have decided to part ways as a couple and take time to understand us as individuals for the better. Please do Respect our decision and give us the need for privacy to deal with this. Om Namashivaaya! Spread love, D."

Well, hours after the big announcement, what caught the attention of netizens is the new display picture of Soundarya Rajinikanth, sister of Aishwaryaa and daughter of Superstar Rajinikanth. Apparently, the graphic designer-turned-filmmaker changed her DP to a childhood snap featuring herself with her father and sister. In the picture, one can see Soundarya and Aishwaryaa wrapped in Thalaiva's arms. The picture is truly unmissable and the trio looks every bit adorable together.

Soon after the picture went viral, a section of social media users praised the superstar for raising his two daughters in such a way that they could take their life decisions on their own. Expressing support, a netizen wrote, "Great father who raised his kids to take bold decisions when it is needed.. stay strong sister .. take care of your sister, her kids and your parent."

Another Twitterati applauded Rajini for his sweet gesture during New Year 2022 and Pongal despite going through trying times as he/she wrote, "And despite knowing all that is happening between Aishwarya and Dhanush, this man at 71 came out weaving a huge smile so humbly during the New Year and Pongal to meet his fans who were waiting for him."

On the other hand, many fans of Dhanush and Aishwaryaa have also expressed their love and support to the duo and have been wishing the best for their future endeavours in the comment section of the viral post.