Atlee's Wife Krishna Flaunts Baby Bump As She Announces Pregnancy, Rashmika Mandanna’s Reaction Is Unmissable

It's time to send congratulatory messages to Tamil director Atlee and his wife Krishna Priya as they are all set to welcome their first child after eight years of marriage. On Friday (December 16), the Mersal director and his wife released a statement to share the good news with their fans. Several tinsel town celebs including Rashmika Mandanna extended warm wishes to the couple after they announced the arrival of their child.

RASHMIKA MANDANNA WISHES ATLEE, PRIYA

The Pushpa actress shared a message for the soon-to-be parents on Twitter, congratulating the duo in style. As Atlee and Krishna Priya announced her pregnancy, the South diva extended her wishes to them by replying to the tweet.

Rashmika Mandanna dropped heart emoji as they send love and blessings to the Kollywood couple on Twitter. Responding to Atlee's tweet, she tweeted, "Congratulations, you two." Adding her touch of love, she posted a flower and heart emoji.

Congratulationsssssssssss.. you twooooo.. ❤️❤️🌸 — Rashmika Mandanna (@iamRashmika) December 16, 2022

ATLEE'S WIFE FLAUNTS BABY BUMP

Krishna Priya, who is expecting her first child with Atlee, flaunted her baby bump while striking a pose for the camera. The happiness on her face is easily visible in the photos that are going viral on the internet. From twinning in black to cradling wife's baby bump, Atlee enjoyed every moment with his ladylove.

ATLEE, KRISHNA PRIYA TO WELCOME FIRST BABY AFTER 8 YEARS

The couple, who celebrated their eighth wedding anniversary last month, will become parents after eight years of togetherness. They beamed with joy as they issued a statement about their child's arrival.

"We are grateful for all the love and support you have showered upon us over the years, we would like you to continue showing your love to our little one as well," Atlee and Priya said in their statement.

The duo said that they were eagerly waiting to embark on an exciting adventure of bringing their little bundle of joy into this world. They asked their beloved fans and well-wishers to extend their blessings to them and their yet-to-be born baby.

RASHMIKA MANDANNA UPCOMING FILMS

On the work front, the Dear Comrade actress will be next seen in Mission Majnu opposite Sidharth Malhotra. The spy thriller will premiere directly on Netflix in January 2023. Rashmika and Sidharth have kick-started the promotions for their much-awaited flick.

Rashmika will also reprise her role in Pushpa: The Rule, which stars Allu Arjun in lead. The actress, who made her Bollywood debut with Goodbye, will romance Ranbir Kapoor in Animal.

Rashmika's upcoming line-up of projects look impressive as the actress also has Varisu in pipeline.

WHAT'S NEXT FOR ATLEE?

On the professional front, Atlee is currently busy with Jawan, which will mark his Bollywood debut. The much-awaited flick stars Shah Rukh Khan, Vijay Sethupathi, Nayanthara and Sanya Malhotra in key roles. After Jawan, Atlee is expected to commence the shoot for his next film, which will star Vijay in a lead role.

We extend our heartiest congratulations to the soon-to-be parents.

