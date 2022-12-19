Sudha Kongara Buys Swanky FIRST Car Worth Rs 1 Cr. Takes Suriya, Mani Ratnam, GV Prakash On Drive

National Award-winning filmmaker Sudha Kongara took to her Twitter space and shared with her followers that she has bought her first car and shared some photos of the luxury car as she took actor Suriya, ace filmmaker Mani Ratnam, and music director on a ride on her new car. Her fans and followers took to the comments section and congratulated the filmmaker on the purchase of her new car.

Sudha shared the photos on Twitter and captioned the post, “Njoying going green with my first car ever with my favourite people!” She tagged Mani Ratnam, Suriya, and GV Prakash, in the Tweet. She also took the CEO and director of the production banner 2D Entertainment, Rajasekar Pandiyan in the car ride.

Know more about the car

The electronic car is an Audi luxury vehicle of model e-tron. It would cost around Rs. 1.25 crore in India to own the vehicle. The black colored car has leather interiors.

Sudha has worked with Mani Ratnam on several projects as his associate. Her film Soorarai Pottru, stars Suriya in the lead role. It was bankrolled by 2D Entertainment and GV Prakash Kumar composed its music.

Feats that Soorarai Pottru achieved

Soorarai Pottru made the headlines earlier this year when it was announced that the film won not one but five National Awards under categories including Best Feature Film, Best Actor (Suriya), Best Actress (Aparna Balamurali), Best Screenplay, and Best Background Score (GV Prakash).

Soorarai Pottru is remake in Hindi with Akshay Kumar

Meanwhile, Soorarai Pottru is being remade in Hindi with Akshay Kumar in the lead role. Suriya’s 2D Entertainment is bankrolling the Hindi remake also, while Sundha Kongara will helm the Hindi remake too. More details about the adaptation are expected to be announced by the makers soon.

All you ned to know about Soorarai Pottru

The film is a biopic based on the life of Air Deccan’s CEO captain Gopinath, who was on a mission to develop an airline that would provide air tickets at an affordable price so that people even those from rural areas would be benefited from it.