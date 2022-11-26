Superstar Rajinikanth Films That Cost Huge Loss To Distributors!

Generally, films with big stars like Superstar Rajinikanth lead to high expectations. Some directors and even producers are also confident that the Superstar Rajinikanth fans will make the film successful regardless of the story. This is why producers shell out crores of money on films of top actors. Distributors are also ready to pay two or three times more for such films. But history says that it doesn't work at the box office all the time.

Check out the list of Superstar Rajinikanth films that cost huge losses to distributors:

Kochadaiiyaan, directed by Soundarya Rajinikanth is a 3D animated. The screenplay for this film was written by popular director KS Ravikumar. Superstar Rajinikanth, Deepika Padukone and Sarathkumar acted in the film. It was made at a cost of 125 crores. Isai Puyal AR Rahman composed brilliant songs and mind-blowing background music for the film. Even today, fans are celebrating most of the Superstar dialogues from the film. Despite having a good story, Kochadaiyan flopped because of its below average animation quality.

Linga released in the year 2014 starring Superstar Rajinikanth, Sonakshi Sinha, Anushka Shetty, Santhanam, Radharavi and Vijayakumar. This movie was directed by director KS Ravikumar. AR Rahman was again roped in to compose music and songs. The film was also remade in Telugu and Hindi. This film was also a flop for Rajinikanth. The climax fight sequence was trolled by the meme creators, even though it is a Superstar film.

Superstar Rajinikanth starrer Kabali was directed by Pa Ranjith. Radhika Apte, Dhanshika, Attakathi Dinesh, Kalaiyarasan and John Vijay acted in this film. The film was released in 3200 theaters in India alone. Produced by Kalaipuli S Thanu, the film was a flop. All the songs from the film remains special in the composition of Isai Arakkan Santhosh Narayanan. It is important to note that producer Thanu went a step ahead in the promotion, by using aeroplanes that carry Superstar Rajinikanth images from the film. Unfortunately, the film doesn't prove at the box office.

Darbar, directed by AR Murugados. It is again a flop movie starring Superstar Rajinikanth. The movie starring Nayanthara and Nivetha Thomas was produced by Lyca Productions. The film released in April 2019. The film Darbar was a huge commercial loss to the distributors due to its boring screenplay.