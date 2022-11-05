Superstar Rajinikanth Playing A Cameo In Aishwarya Rajinikanth's Laal Salaam - Official Announcement Is Out!

Aishwarya Rajinikanth's next movie is titled as Laal Salaam and it is now announced officially by Lyca Productions. The film features Superstar Rajinikanth in a special appearance with music by AR Rahman. Rajinikanth's daughter Aishwarya Rajinikanth is back into directing films after a long hiatus. It was already reported that her father, the superstar, will make a special appearance in her upcoming Tamil film. As expected, the information has now been released officially.

Aishwarya Rajinikanth earlier directed the 2012 film 3 starring Dhanush and Shruti Haasan. Then she again directed Vai Raja Vai in 2015 starring Gautham Karthik and Priya Anand, where Dhanush played a cameo role. After that, she wrote a documentary film focusing on stunt directors and a book titled Standing on an Apple Box: The Story of a Girl Among the Stars. Aishwarya Rajinikanth also announced that she will make her directorial debut in Bollywood soon.

Laal Salaam is produced by Subhaskaran on behalf of Lyca Productions. The film starring actor Vishnu Vishal and actor Vikrant in lead roles is said to be a sports film based on cricket. Lal Salaam is expected to release in the year 2023. The last movie starring Superstar was Annathe. It was released in 2021 in the direction of Siruthai Siva. After that, he is currently acting in Jailer directed by Nelson. Fans are wondering if Laal Salaam will clash with Jailer.

Pooja ceremony of this film is planned today (November 5, 2022) in Chennai. The announcement poster carries the feel of a battlefield with silhouette shot of players. They have cricket bats, stumps, helmets and flags in their hands. It looks like a protest and the players are portrayed as soldiers. Let's wait for more official updates about the story and the character of Superstar Rajinikanth In Aishwarya Rajinikanth's Laal Salaam.