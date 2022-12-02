Superstar Rajinikanth's Baba Part 2: Director Suresh Krishna Reveals An Interesting Secret!

Superstar Rajinikanth, who is one of the top stars of Indian cinema, ruling the box office for so many years consistently by creating records, is currently acting in Jailer. The film is directed by Nelson Dilipkumar. After completing Jailer, he is committed to do an important character role for the first time in the history. Yes.. Superstar Rajinikanth will be doing a special appearance in Lal Salaam, directed by his daughter and director Aishwarya Rajinikanth.

Meanwhile, one of the superstar Rajinikanth's super hit films, Baba, is gearing up for a re-release. Re-mastered version of Baba is ready to entertain the 90s kids along with the current generation fans. The film will hit the screens on Superstar's birthday December 12, 2022. Rajinikanth wrote the story, screenplay and produced Baba on his own. Directed by Suresh Krishna, the background music and super hit songs for the film was composed by Isai Puyal AR Rahman.

Baba is re-edited as per the taste of 2k kids. The three-hour film is trimmed into a two-and-a-half-hour film. Meanwhile, director Suresh Krishna shared many interesting information about the movie Baba in a recent interview to a media portal.

In that interview, Suresh Krishna was asked, "Did you have any plan about the second part of Baba ? As the previous part ended with a 'To Be Continued' note? Did you talk to Superstar Rajinikanth about this?"

Responding to this interesting question, he replied, "At that time, the second and third parts of Hollywood films like Rocky were coming. But we did nor use 'To be Continued' for such a reason. We just wanted to convey the message that it is not the end. It is the start of a new journey."

People started understanding it as a political statement from Rajinikanth and it was the talk of the town during the release. Now, with the re-release of the film, the question about his political entry raises again.

It is important to note that Suresh Krishna is the director of Superstar Rajinikanth's most important life changing blockbuster hits Annamalai, Veera and Baadshah. These films featured all the mass elements such as sentiments, emotions, romance, comedy and action. Punch dialogues such as 'Katham Katham', 'Baba Countdown Starts' were very popular from the film Baba. Earlier, Superstar Rajinikanth's Sivaji movie directed by Shankar was converted to 3D technology. In the list, Baba is now ready to release.