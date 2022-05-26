Suriya 41: Actor confirms project With Director Bala; To Resume Shooting Soon

It is an undeniable fact that Suriya is one of the most versatile actors the south indian film industry has. Needless to say, the actor is loved by all for his calm demeanor and blockbuster performances.

Director Bala is another gem of a director, who has carved out a niche for himself in the commercial industry with heart-touching films. Suriya has established himself as an actor through Bala's films like Pitha Magan and Nandhaa. He even appeared in Bala's production titled Mayaavi and did a cameo in Vishal- Arya starrer Avan Ivan.

A little after a decade, the actor-director duo have come together again and announced #suriya41. Fans of Suriya and that of Bala knew no bounds when they announced the collaboration and shooting for the film also had begun with a schedule being shot at Kanyakumari. Krithi Shetty has been roped in as the female lead.

The film, which is being produced by Suriya under his 2D Entertainment banner has now come to a temporary halt. With no apparent reasons to cite for the film coming to a halt, it is learnt that the actor-director has not agreed upon the way things were progressing for the film. Eventually, both wanted to take time and set up things in order to begin shooting again.

Suriya reportedly asked Bala to take some time and come back to the project again, following which the next schedule of the film in Goa has been cancelled. Fans are hoping that the shooting of this film will resume and they get to witness a great movie from Suriya and Bala on screen.

Amid the rumours of the project being shelved, hero Suriya took time to brush them off by putting a tweet. He posted :

Suriya after back-to-back OTT successes will be next seen in Vetrimaaran's Vaadivaasal and a film with Siruthai Siva and TJ Gnanavel besides #Suriya41