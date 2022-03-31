Suriya 41: Suriya-Bala's Project To Have A Direct-To-OTT Release?

Not too long ago, rumours were rife that Suriya's next project with director Bala, tentatively titled #Suriya41, might join the OTT bandwagon. As the film is a product of 2D Entertainments, the leading man's production company, reports claimed that the makers might not be able to release their upcoming projects in theatres. For the unversed, the production banner was highly slammed by theatre owners and film distributors as two of its projects namely- Soorarai Pottru and Jai Bhim, were released directly on a popular OTT platform.

However, now quashing all the ongoing buzz about #Suriya41's possible OTT release, Suriya during a recent Twitter Spaces session confirmed that the film will surely grace the theatres. Asserting that the release of his upcoming film with Bala and Vetrimaaran will be a memorable theatrical experience, Nadippin Nayagan said, "Every upcoming moment is exciting for me as I am teaming up with Bala and Vetri Maaran. Both the films started almost simultaneously. The movies are not going to be very easy. But I feel both the projects will definitely entertain the audience." (quote taken from OTT Play)

The forthcoming film will feature Krithi Shetty and Mamitha Baiju as the female leads. Notably, #Suriya41 is Krithi's second Tamil project after The Warrior (2022) while Mamitha is making her debut in Kollywood with Suriya's film. Also, GV Prakash Kumar and Balasubramaniam's inclusion as the rural drama's music composer and cinematographer respectively, was recently confirmed by the makers.