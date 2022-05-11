Suriya 41: The Next Schedule Of Bala Directorial To Start Rolling In June

Suriya 41, the highly anticipated 41st outing of talented actor Suriya, went on floors last month. The prestigious project marks Suriya's reunion with the celebrated filmmaker, Bala. Interestingly, the sources close to Suriya 41 have now dropped a major update on the film's next schedule shoot.

According to the latest updates, the next schedule filming of the Bala directorial will kickstart in June, this year. The sources suggest that Goa is one of the main locations of the Suriya starrer. As per the reports, the makers are planning to finish the entire Goa portions of the film, which is touted to be a social thriller, in its next schedule.

Kriti Shetty, the popular Telugu actress has been roped in to appear in the role of Suriya's love interest in the Bala directorial. Mamitha Baiju, the young Malayalam actress will appear in the role of his younger sister. Both the leading ladies will also have very important, performance-oriented characters in the highly anticipated project. The team is yet to reveal the rest of the star cast of Suriya 41.

Earlier, it was rumoured that the Nadippin Nayagan might play a double role in the Bala directorial. It was reported that the actor will play a father and son in the film. However, the sources close to the project have now dismissed the reports and confirmed that Suriya is playing a single character in the untitled film. As per the reports, the actor's character in the movie is a highly intense, challenging one with a lot of scopes to perform.

Earlier, it was rumoured that the untitled project might get a direct OTT release on one of the leading platforms. However, leading man Suriya dismissed the rumours and confirmed that the Bala directorial has been planned as a grand theatrical release. GV Prakash Kumar is composing the songs and original score for the project, which is produced by Jyotika and Suriya, under the banner 2D Entertainment.