Suriya And Sudha Kongara To Join Hands With The Makers Of KGF?

Suriya and Sudha Kongara, the versatile actor and talented filmmaker, last teamed up for the highly acclaimed movie Soorarai Pottru. Recently, it was reported that the actor-director duo might join hands for the second time. Interestingly, Suriya is reportedly all set to collaborate with Sudha Kongara soon, and the project has a KGF connection.

According to the grapevine, Hombale Films, the prestigious banner that made the highly popular KGF franchise, might enter the Tamil film industry with the yet-to-be-announced project. The rumourmills suggest that the representatives of Hombale Films are impressed with the storyline of the Suriya-Sudha Kongara project, and are interesting in producing it.

Even though there is no official confirmation on these reports yet, the gossip mongers suggest that the leading man and filmmaker might sign the dotted line soon. In that case, a massive announcement on the upcoming Suriya-Sudha Kongara project, which marks the Tamil cinema entry of Hombale Films, might be made very soon.

Meanwhile, the sources close to the Soorarai Pottru duo's upcoming project suggest that the actor will be seen in a different avatar in the film. If the reports are to be believed, Suriya is playing a gangster in the Sudha Kongara directorial, which is touted to be an action drama. GV Prakash Kumar, the young musician is reportedly composing the music for the project, thus teaming up with Suriya and Sudha Kongara once again.