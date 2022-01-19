Suriya's Etharkkum Thunindhavan Bags A U/A Certificate From Censor Board: Reports

Suriya, the Nadippin Nayagan of Tamil cinema will be next seen in the highly-anticipated action thriller, Etharkkum Thunindhavan. The movie marks the actor's first collaboration with hitmaker Pandiraj. According to the latest reports, Etharkkum Thunindhavan has finally finished the censor board formalities and is gearing up for its grand theatrical release.

As per the updates, the Suriya starrer has bagged a U/A certificate from the censor board. If the reports are to be believed, CBFC refrained from giving a clean U certificate for Ethrakkum Thunindhavan due to violent scenes and high voltage action sequences. The sources suggest that the Pandiraj directorial has a running time close to 2 hours and 30 minutes.

The promotions of Etharkkum Thunindhavan have already begun with the back-to-back release of the first three singles. While the first song impressed the cine-goers and music lovers, the second and third singles have failed to make a mark. The songs and original score for the Suriya starrer are composed by National award-winner D Imman.

As reported earlier, Suriya is playing the role of a socially-aware young man in Etharkkum Thunindhavan. He battles the crimes against women in the movie, which is narrated in the backdrop of a closely-knit family. The talented actor is appearing in multiple get-ups in the movie, among which there is a unique get-up with a long hairdo. Suriya's first look poster from the movie, which was released on his birthday, had taken social media by storm.

Etharkkum Thunindhavan is bankrolled by the prestigious banner Sun Pictures. Priyanka Arul Mohan appears as the female lead opposite Suriya, thus making her first onscreen collaboration with the actor. The Pandiraj directorial features Sathyaraj, Saranya Ponvannan, Ilavarasu, Devadarshini, Subbu Panchu, and so on in the other key roles. Rathnavelu is the director of photography.