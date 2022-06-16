Suzhal: The Vortex Full Series Leaked Online For Free Download In HD Quality

Suzhal- The Vortex is a Tamil original web series created by Pushkar and Gayathri. The husband and wife duo have written, produced and created the web series for Amazon Prime Video. The intriguing crime thriller will premiere its first season, The Vortex on June 17.

Starring an ensemble cast- Aishwarya Rajesh, Kathir, R Parthiban, and Sriya Reddy, the web series is directed by Bramma and Anucharan M.

The series is said to be a crime thriller that goes beyond the routine investigation and threatens to shake up the cultural societal fabric when a crime hits a small town in India. The story is set against the backdrop of a unique micro-festival, ancient myths collide with the present as we are drawn into the eye of the storm, according to the makers of Suzhal.

Check out the trailer of Suzhal here

With such an anxious trailer, the web series sure has caught up with the viewers, who are eagerly waiting for its premiere. No doubt people will devour it in one go. However, as it dawned upon them, the web series was immediately pirated. Several popular websites have been offering HD-quality streaming and download of Suzhal.

The Aishwarya Rajesh-starter is available in 30 plus languages for the international viewers with subtitles and the series is dubbed in Tamil, Hindi, Telugu, Kannada, and Malayalam. Suzhal is produced under Wallwatcher Films banner.

The famous director duo Pushkar-Gayathri have previously created and directed Vikram Vedha starring R Madhavan and Vijay Sethupathi. The duo is remaking the film in Bollywood with Saif Ali Khan and Hrithik Roshan.

Music for the web series has been rendered by Sam CS, edited by Richard Kevin A, and cinematography by Mukeswaran.