Suzhal - The Vortex Release Date And Time: The Thriller Series To Stream On Amazon Prime Video

Suzhal - The Vortex, the highly anticipated thriller series is all set to release on Amazon Prime Video. The series, which is all set to be released in multiple languages, is created by the renowned director's duo and real-life couple, Pushkar-Gayathri. Suzhal - The Vortex features Aishwarya Rajesh, Kathir, Sriya Reddy, and R Parthiban, in the lead roles.

As per the latest updates, the thriller series will start streaming on Amazon Prime Video at 12 AM on June 17, Friday. Interestingly, Suzhal - The Vortex has been slated to be released in over 30 plus languages, that include regional Indian languages like Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam, Kannada, and Hindi. The show is also getting released in English and other foreign languages like French, German, Italian, Japanese, Spanish, and others.

According to the reports, Suzhal - The Vortex revolves around a series of crimes that happen in a small town in India. "Suzhal - The Vortex is a crime thriller that goes beyond the routine investigation and threatens to shake up the cultural societal fabric, when a crime hits a small town India. Set against the backdrop of a unique micro-festival, ancient myths collide with the troubling present as we are drawn into the eye of the storm" read Amazon Prime Video's description of the series.