Suzhal - The Vortex Review Roundup: Pushkar-Gayathri's Thriller Series Gets A Thumbs Up!

Suzhal -The Vortex, the highly anticipated thriller series is currently streaming on the renowned OTT platform Amazon Prime Video. The series created by the celebrated director duo Pushkar-Gayathri has impressed both the audiences and critics. Suzhal - The Vortex features an extensive star cast led by Kathir, Aishwarya Rajesh, Sriya Reddy, and R Parthiban. Bramma and Anucharan M have directed the series.

Here we present Suzhal - The Vortex review roundup, in which we bring you what the celebrated film critics have to say about Amazon Prime Video's thriller series. Have a look...

Vishal Menon of Film Companion has opined that Suzhal - The Vortex is a mostly-engaging thriller that is helped by its world-building. "By drawing from a thoroughly Indian setting to tell a story about a universal theme, Suzhal - The Vortex is an arresting character study of a place and the many dark secrets it hides behind its peaceful exterior," writes the critic.

Anmol Jamwal of Tried & Refused Productions has heaped praises on Pushkar-Gayathri's thriller series. "MUST WATCH: #SuzhalTheVortex : A Tamil crime thriller series that with great detail integrates social customs & mythology to a complicated missing case! The brainchild of #PushkarGayatri etch out moral ambiguity amongst humans so well! Technically brilliant & so engaging 🔥," reads Anmol's review.

Logesh Balachandran of Times Of India has coined Suzhal - The Vortex as an extremely well-written investigative thriller. "Suzhal is an intense investigative thriller that has a lot of surprises in store, making it a perfect bingewatch for the weekend," reads his review verdict.

Saibal Chatterjee of NDTV has stated that the four lead actors of Suzhal - The Vortex including Kathir, Aishwarya Rajesh, Sriya Reddy, and R Parthiban are at the peak of their game. "The actors deliver first-rate performances, with all four principal actors - Kathir, Sriya Reddy, Aishwarya Rajesh, and Radhakrishnan Parthiban - at the very peak of their game. In many other ways, too, Suzhal - The Vortex sets a benchmark that will take some doing to emulate," reads Chatterjee's review.