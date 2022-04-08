Taanakkaran Full Movie Leaked Online For Free Download In HD Quality

Vikram Prabhu's latest film Taanakkaran has become the latest to fall prey to piracy. The film has been leaked on infamous piracy based websites. The unfortunate leak indeed caused tension among the leading man's fans, who have been taking to social media to request everyone not to promote piracy and to encourage the virtuous way of viewing.

For the unversed, Taanakkaran released on Disney+ Hotstar on April 8. The film revolves around the hardships a slew of police officer trainees face at a training camp.

Well, the Vikram-starrer is not the first Tamil film to get leaked online. Earlier, OTT and theatrical releases like Hey Sinamika, Doctor, Annaatthe, Maanaadu, Master, Jai Bhim, Navarasa, Soorarai Pottru and Enemy also had fallen prey to piracy. Not just that, the latest release and most anticipated film of the year Valimai headlined by Ajith Kumar, was also leaked within hours of its release. The leak might become a stumbling block for Taanakkaran as it will affect the smooth running and of course viewership of the film on the OTT platform. Notably, the film's HD print has been leaked online and that too within hours of its release.

The police drama written and directed by debutant Tamizh and backed by Potential Studios, features Anjali Nair, Lal, MS Bhaskar, Madhusudhan Rao and Bose Venkat in crucial roles. The technical crew of Taanakkaran include cinematographer Madhesh Manickam, editor Philomin Raj and music composer Ghibran.