Tamil Actress Jayakumari Diagnosed With Kidney Failure

Jayakumari, a yesteryear actor, who worked predominantly in the Tamil industry during the 1960s and 70s, has been hospitalised. She has been diagnosed with kidney failure, and apparently, both her kidneys have stopped functioning.

The actress has been looking for someone to help her financially with the treatment. Her daughters and son, allegedly, have not visited her in her current condition. Minister for Health and Family Welfare Ma. Subramanian has met her and offered help. He assured her that she would be provided a house and medical reimbursement.

Jayakumari made her Tamil debut with the film Naadodi, and her Malayalam debut with Collector Malathi. She has acted in Telugu and Kannada films as well. She made appearances in a couple of Hindi movies as well, including Haathi Mere Saathi. Jayakumari has appeared in films with top actors such as Prem Nazir, Jaishankar, and Dr Rajkumar.

Born in 1952, Jayakumari started acting as a child and her very first film across languages is believed to be the 1960 Kannada film, Makkala Rajya. Around 1967-68 she started appearing in films regularly and was active for more than a decade.