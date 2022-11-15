Tamil Bigg Boss 6: Former Title Winner Aarav Talks About His Favorite Contestant

Like all the seasons, the sixth season of Tamil Bigg Boss is also being received well by the fans of the show. Controversies, fights, and gossip are rapidly increasing in the house, and housemates are becoming more competitive. While the show is pacing up, celebrities' interviews and the interviews of housemates are also making the rounds on social media.

In a recent one, Aarav, who is the title winner of the first season of Tamil Bigg Boss spoke about the latest season. He said, "I am yet to watch even the first season fully. And in between, I did not watch any other seasons of the reality show. But the sixth season has kept me hooked. Especially I like the gameplay of Vikraman." Aarav added that he has liked Vikraman since the time when he was a VJ.

Aarav also spoke about the happenings in the Bigg Boss house and stated that two contestants have asked him for tips to perform well in the reality show. He said, "Life in Bigg Boss will definitely impact one's personal and professional life." Speaking of the controversies surrounding the former contestant Asal, Aarav said, "Sometimes things will turn negatively. But once he succeeds as a singer, he will be known for it. And all the negative impacts will be erased from people's memories."

Meanwhile, Aarav will be next seen playing an important role in the Tamil film Kalaga Thalaivan. Directed by Magizh Thirimeni, the film has Udhayanidhi Stalin playing the central character. The film marks the maiden collaboration between Magizh Thirumeni and Udhayanidhi. The film is produced by the latter's Red Giant Movies banner and it has Nidhhi Agerwal as the leading lady.

Speaking of Bigg Boss, the latest promo released by the makers which shows the housemate receiving this week's task. It can be seen that the contestants are given costumes of kings and queens and the housemates are seen getting all worked up for the task. The season's latest contestant to get evicted was VJ Maheshwari, who was given the exit card last Sunday.