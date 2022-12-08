Tamil Comedy Actor Siva Narayanamoorthy Passes Away At The Age Of 67 Due To Sudden Illness!

Tamil Comedian Siva Narayanamoorthy, who acted in the films of leading actors like Superstar Rajinikanth, Ajith Kumar and Thalapathy Vijay, passed away in his hometown Pattukottai due to a sudden illness. This news has caused a shock among the film industry.

Siva Narayanamoorthy made his debut in Tamil cinema through actor and director Visu's film Poonthottam. He gained a lot of attention by acting alongside comedians like Chinna Kalaivanar Vivek and Vaigai Puyal Vadivelu.

The popular comedian, who acted in more than 200 films, passed away on December 7 at 8.30 pm due to a sudden illness. His last rites will be held at Pattukottai at 2 pm on Thursday (December 8, 2022). Not only fans but also many Tamil film celebrities are condoling the death of actor Siva Narayanamurthy. His death has left the film industry sad. He is married to Pushpavalli and has two sons Lokesh & Ramkumar and a daughter Sridevi.

Siva Narayanamoorthy came from Ponnavarayan Fort near Pattukottai in Thanjavur district of Tamilnadu. His character as a Mumbai Dhadha in the film Manikanda with Vaigai Puyal Vadivelu is well-known to everyone in Tamilnadu. Directed by Selva, Arjun played the dual role of father and son in the film. The film, which started production in 2002, was in production for a long time and was finally released in 2007. It was then promoted as actress Jyothika's last film.

Vadivelu will get into a big trouble as he was unable to return his debt to a money lender. Siva Narayanamoorthy will call Vadivelu to his place to enquire about this issue as a Mumbai Dhadha. Vadivelu, who is in extreme fear inside will show-off as if he is a bold person in front of his boys. He will go to meet Siva Narayanamoorthy with his team and ask them to wait and watch him from a distant place. Vadivelu's body language and face expression will look terrific while talking to Siva Narayanamoorthy in the scene. But the dialogues will be completely funny as Vadivelu will literally beg Siva Narayanamoorthy to forgive him. His choice of words like 'Deivamey' (God), 'Kadavuley' (God) in the scene is a super duber hit among the audience. The way he tells these words to Siva Narayanamoorthy will make us laugh immediately. Above all, the final dialogue 'Po' (Go) will be hilarious.

Hearing the news of the brilliant co-actor's demise, Vadivelu came running to see Siva Narayanamoorthy at his house. Rest in peace Sir. You will be remembered forever in the hearts of Tamil audience!

